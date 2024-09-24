How Alcohol Affects Your Body As You Age

“Drink in moderation” is advice we hear often, but as most people can attest to after a booze-filled holiday season, it isn’t easy to stick to. , moderate drinking is defined as no more than two drinks per day for men, and no more than one drink per day for women. That means if we have a glass of wine after work every day, we’re not doing much harm to our bodies and brains, right? That depends.
In your 40s, more health risks begin to pop up, Landsverk explains. “Obesity, diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol all increase the risk for heart attacks, strokes and small stroke dementia,” she said. If you’re living with any of these conditions, even a small amount of alcohol can further increase your risk of events like heart attacks or strokes, so keep that in mind. Once you hit your 50s, Landsverk says, even moderate drinking can wreak havoc on the body.
This, she says, is because older people are more likely to lose the enzyme to metabolize alcohol . “At this point, I can tolerate about one glass a week,” Landsverk noted. “If I had it daily, I would feel sick with just one glass a day. Older people have less reserve in the brain, liver and kidneys. The damage to the brain from even one glass a day is worse .”
Alcohol Drinking Health Risks Aging Liver Disease
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »
Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »
Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »
Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »