House Speaker Johnson Proposes Temporary Funding Bill to Avert Shutdown

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson announced a new temporary government funding proposal with key amendments from the original bill he put forward earlier this month.The new bill would fund the government through Dec. 20 and does not include any part of the SAVE Act, the Trump-backed election security proposal that would require people to show proof of citizenship to register as a voter.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats have eight days to strike a deal on government funding. If no resolution is reached, the government will go into"While this is not the solution any of us prefer, it is the most prudent path forward under the present circumstances," Johnson wrote in the letter. "As history has taught and current polling affirms, shutting the government down less than 40 days from a fateful election would be an act of political malpractice.

But the six-month stopgap funding bill paired with the SAVE Act struggled to get off the ground within the House Republican caucus. Some GOP members were against any notion of funding the government on a temporary basis. Others took issue with specific funding allocations, which would have been fixed for six months if the bill passed.

Democrats also pledged to vote against the six-month bill coupled with the SAVE Act. That meant the proposal would have been dead on arrival in the Democrat-majority Senate.

