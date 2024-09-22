House Republicans Unveils Short-Term Spending Bill to Avert Shutdown

House Speaker Mike Johnson revealed on Sunday a new short-term spending bill aimed at averting a government shutdown , marking a significant shift in strategy for House Republicans .The stop-gap measure, set to fund the government through December 20, notably excludes the SAVE Act, a controversial immigration proposal backed by former President Donald Trump.

'This new CR represents a compromise between House and Senate negotiators, scaling back from Johnson's initial proposal of a six-month funding extension. Crucially, it omits the Trump-backed measure requiring proof of citizenship for voter registration, which had been a major point of contention in previous discussions.The SAVE Act, which passed the House as a standalone bill in July, is a Republican-led initiative that would mandate documentary proof of U.S.

Government Shutdown Spending Bill SAVE Act House Republicans Mike Johnson

