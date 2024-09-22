House Republicans Investigate ActBlue Over Potential Fraud

The Democratic National Committee’s donor platform, ActBlue, is facing an investigation by Republicans on the House Oversight Committee regarding “potential fraud” linked to donations made to candidates’ campaigns.addressed to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Republicans such as Rep. James Comer , Rep. Nick Langworthy , Rep. Jim Jordan , and Rep.

“The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating reports of potentially fraudulent and illicit financial activity related to contributions to campaigns of candidates for federal offices mediated by online fundraising platforms like ActBlue,” the lawmakers wrote. “The Committee writes to request the U.S. Department of the Treasury make available to the Committee certain Suspicious Activity Reports relevant to the Committee’s investigation.

