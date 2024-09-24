House Republicans Demand Update On Minnesota Voter Roll Cleanup After Noncitizen Registration Discovered

FIRST ON FOX – House Republicans from Minnesota joined the Republican National Committee in demanding that Democratic vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz's administration provide an update on voter roll cleanup efforts, after it was discovered that noncitizens and otherwise ineligible individuals were improperly registered to vote under the state's automatic voter registration process. Reps.

The RNC and Minnesota GOP first wrote to the Walz administration in August flagging how a noncitizen, legally living in the state and fearful of jeopardizing his status, came forward to report receiving a primary ballot without having registered to vote. In past letters, Cline and Hann have cited how Walz in March 2023 signed a bill into law allowing noncitizens to receive driver’s licenses, also known as 'Driver License for All.

Minnesota Voter Registration Noncitizens Automatic Voter Registration Republican National Committee

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

House Republicans Struggle to Pass Spending Bill With Voter ID MandateHouse Speaker Mike Johnson's attempt to attach a voter ID mandate to a spending bill has stalled, leaving the possibility of a partial government shutdown looming. The SAVE Act, which would require proof of citizenship for voter registration, faced opposition from within the Republican party and was overwhelmingly rejected by Democrats.

Source: CBS21NEWS - 🏆 304. / 63 Read more »

House Republicans Stall Government Funding Over Voter ID MandateHouse Speaker Mike Johnson has pulled a government funding bill after failing to secure enough Republican votes due to objections over spending levels and the inclusion of a controversial voter identification requirement. Democrats overwhelmingly oppose the measure, which would mandate proof of citizenship for voter registration.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

House Republicans Can't SAVE Themselves With Voter SuppressionHouse Republicans, in their infinite wisdom, are planning to once again engage in their favorite parlor game of terrorist-and-hostage with the federal budget.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

House GOP connects Tim Walz’s record on BLM riots to Minnesota’s crime problemPolitical News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Republicans respond to Trump’s idea to cover IVF treatments: ‘Most Republicans would be open’IVF became a national issue after the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos can be considered children under state law.

Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »

Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales predicts GOP will lose control of the HouseGonazales, who represents a Texas border district, tells a Tribune Festival audience that his own party will be to blame for defeats in the November election.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »