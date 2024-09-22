House Rep Says FBI Stonewalling Investigation Into Trump Assassination Attempt

With few details still known about Thomas Matthew Crooks, the would-be assassin of former President Trump , one member of the House task force probing the assassination attempt is saying the FBI has not been forthcoming with their investigation. Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., a member of the Bipartisan Assassination Task Force, appeared on 'Fox News Sunday' with fellow task force member Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Penn., to discuss the group's investigation into the U.S.

And when asked about it behind closed doors, the FBI would not give us any information to the Intelligence Committee,' Waltz said. 'Just this week. It's completely unacceptable and we need to issue those subpoenas.' Dean added that it 'makes sense' for the task force to investigate the second apparent assassination attempt against Trump that occurred at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday, and condemned all political violence.

want to set a baseline, which is that political violence has no place in this country,' the congresswoman said.

