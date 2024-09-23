House GOP Unveils Temporary Funding Bill to Avert Shutdown

Congressional Democrats and Republicans have eight days to strike a funding deal before the government goes into a partial shutdown.Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson announced a new temporary government funding proposal with key amendments from the original bill he put forward earlier this month.The new bill would fund the government through Dec.

The previous version of Johnson's bill would have funded the government through March 2025, meaning funding levels would already be set in place for the newly elected president and Congress. It also came with the SAVE Act attached.earlier this month that if Republicans"don't get absolute assurances on Election Security," they should not hesitate to shut the government down.

With a razor-thin majority in the House, Johnson could only afford to lose four GOP votes to pass the bill within his own chamber. Democrats also pledged to vote against the six-month bill coupled with the SAVE Act. That meant the proposal would have been dead on arrival in the Democrat-majority Senate.

Government Funding Shutdown SAVE Act Mike Johnson Republicans

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

House GOP Unveils New Plan to Avert Government ShutdownSpeaker Mike Johnson proposes a short-term government funding extension to give negotiators more time after a conservative measure failed last week. The new plan, closer to Senate Democrats' demands, faces backlash from the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Johnson unveils Trump-backed House GOP plan to avoid government shutdown, sets up battle with SchumerHouse Republicans are expected to vote on a stopgap spending bill that House Speaker Mike Johnson is backing sometime this week.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

House GOP puts NY Rep. Tom Suozzi in its sights, backs young GOP challenger Mike LiPetriToday's Video Headlines: 9/19/24

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

House rejects temporary funding bill to avoid government shutdownThe House on Wednesday rejected a proposal that would have linked temporary funding for the federal government with a mandate that states require proof of citizenship when people register to vote.

Source: fox13 - 🏆 550. / 51 Read more »

GOP Unveils Stopgap Funding Plan Pushing 'Manufactured' Issue of Non-Citizen Voter FraudJulia Conley is a staff writer for Common Dreams.

Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »

House rejects temporary funding bill; musician JD Souther dies | Hot off the Wire podcast🎧 Get the latest national, international, sports and entertainment news on our daily podcast.

Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »