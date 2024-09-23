House GOP Unveils Temporary Funding Bill to Avert Shutdown

Congressional Democrats and Republicans have eight days to strike a funding deal before the government goes into a partial shutdown.Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson announced a new temporary government funding proposal with key amendments from the original bill he put forward earlier this month.The new bill would fund the government through Dec.
The previous version of Johnson's bill would have funded the government through March 2025, meaning funding levels would already be set in place for the newly elected president and Congress. It also came with the SAVE Act attached.earlier this month that if Republicans"don't get absolute assurances on Election Security," they should not hesitate to shut the government down.
With a razor-thin majority in the House, Johnson could only afford to lose four GOP votes to pass the bill within his own chamber. Democrats also pledged to vote against the six-month bill coupled with the SAVE Act. That meant the proposal would have been dead on arrival in the Democrat-majority Senate.
