House GOP Unveils New Plan to Avert Government Shutdown

Speaker Mike Johnson , R-La., is unveiling a new plan for avoiding a partial government shutdown on Sunday after a House GOP rebellion derailed a more conservative measure last week. House leaders are aiming for a vote this week on a short-term extension of the current year’s government funding levels, called a continuing resolution , to give congressional negotiators more time to hash out federal spending priorities for the new fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.

But 14 Republicans – most opposed to a CR on principle – tanked the bill last week. Trump wrote on Truth Social ahead of the vote, 'If Republicans don’t get the SAVE Act, and every ounce of it, they should not agree to a Continuing Resolution in any way, shape, or form.' 'Our legislation will be a very narrow, bare-bones CR including only the extensions that are absolutely necessary,' Johnson pledged to colleagues Sunday.

But House GOP leadership staff suggested it was more likely Congress would pass another CR into the new year rather than set new levels for fiscal year 2025 – lining up with Johnson’s original plan. The speaker’s previous proposal would have funded the government through March, something Democrats and some national security hawks opposed.

Government Shutdown Continuing Resolution House GOP Mike Johnson Funding Extension

