Hotel Lobby Candle's New Scent Inspired by Napa Valley

Courtesy of Hotel Lobby Candle inspired by harvest season is described as a warm, welcoming scent that brings together the soil of Northern California with the fruit of its vines and the French wood barrels in which its world-famous wine ages. An homage to Napa Valley , the iconicresort located in the heart of Northern California wine country, inspired Hotel Lobby Collection founder, Lindsey Silberman, to design this fall scent.
For Solage, giving guests a way to capture their stay via the candle is way for them to take home their favorite memories, "Scent has a way of bringing back our favorite memories, and we are excited to help guests relive their time at Solage with the Napa Valley candle, inspired by our property.
The scent notes include Black Currant Berries, French Oak, Sweet Soil, Crushed Green Leaves and Mulberry Trees. Guests will be able to experience the candle upon arrival featured in the eception area, spa, and in-room mini bars. The Napa Valley Candle will be available for purchase at all of these locations and online.Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas and facts in a safe space.
