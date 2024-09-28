Hot Toys Releases New Andrew Garfield 'Amazing Spider-Man' Figure

Hot Toys has produced numerous Spider-Man figures over the years, and Andrew Garfield is one of them. Following his Spider-Man : No Way Home immortalization, this friendly neighborhood superhero will receive the Amazing Spider-Man treatment he deserves in this new 1/6th scale figure. This latest collectible will be based on his 2012 Sony film appearance and will come with a whole new set of accessories, showcasing his youth.
The Amazing Spider-Man featured Garfield's debut as Peter Parker, following Tobey Maguire's appearance in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man Trilogy. Directed by Marc Webb, this was a reboot of the live-action Spider-Man films, which retold this Marvel superhero's story and introduced a new villain - Lizard.
Garfield's return to the Spider-Man franchise since No Way Home has yet to be confirmed, and it's still unclear if he will return to the MCU in a future film. The Amazing Spider-Man is available to stream on Disney+.
Spider-Man Andrew Garfield Hot Toys The Amazing Spider-Man Collectible Figure
