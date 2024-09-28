Hot Toys Releases New Andrew Garfield 'Amazing Spider-Man' Figure

Hot Toys has produced numerous Spider-Man figures over the years, and Andrew Garfield is one of them. Following his Spider-Man : No Way Home immortalization, this friendly neighborhood superhero will receive the Amazing Spider-Man treatment he deserves in this new 1/6th scale figure. This latest collectible will be based on his 2012 Sony film appearance and will come with a whole new set of accessories, showcasing his youth.

The Amazing Spider-Man featured Garfield's debut as Peter Parker, following Tobey Maguire's appearance in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man Trilogy. Directed by Marc Webb, this was a reboot of the live-action Spider-Man films, which retold this Marvel superhero's story and introduced a new villain - Lizard.

Garfield's return to the Spider-Man franchise since No Way Home has yet to be confirmed, and it's still unclear if he will return to the MCU in a future film. The Amazing Spider-Man is available to stream on Disney+.

Spider-Man Andrew Garfield Hot Toys The Amazing Spider-Man Collectible Figure

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Collider / 🏆 1. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Please Marvel & Sony, I Need Andrew Garfield To Get The Amazing Spider-Man 3 For Two Major ReasonsAndrew Garfield&39;s Spider-Man and Peter Parker from The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

‘Spider-Noir’ Will Join Forces With a ‘Boardwalk Empire’ StarNicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir pointing in &39;Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse&39;

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Spider-Man's New Costume Has 1 Huge Advantage Over His Most Advanced SuitSpider-Man from the new Ultimate Universe with the original Ultimate Spider-Man in the foreground.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Spider-Man 4's Newest Update Makes 1 Surprising MCU Hero's Appearance Feel Almost InevitableSpider-Man in Spider-Man Far From Home and Avengers Endgame with the Infinity Gauntlet

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

‘Spider-Man 4’ Just Tapped This Marvel Alum To DirectTom Holland as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Homecoming

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

The Best And Worst Episode From Each Season Of Spider-Man: The Animated SeriesVenom and Spider-Man in spider-man the animated series

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »