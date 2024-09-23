Does voter registration status affect your health? Hospitals say yes, and are signing up people to vote this November.
“You go to the doctor’s office to receive medical care, not to get a political lecture,” said Kush Desai, the RNC’s Pennsylvania communications director for former PresidentProgram leaders at Philadelphia-area hospitals said they don’t care how people vote, and train staff to never discuss politics. The outlet drew attention to the nonprofit’s perceived support of the Democratic Party, a complaint repeated in several other conservative media and blog reports this summer.. And the Biden administration in 2021 ordered federal agencies such as the Department of Health and Human Services to work with health-care providers to expand voter registration through similar initiatives.
“We want to make sure all eligible voters can have their voices heard in federal, state, and local elections that shape our health outcomes in America,” Bhatia said in a statement.CHOP uses voter registration materials from Vot-ER because they’re “family friendly to use and easy to access,” said Ashlee Murray, an emergency medicine physician at CHOP.
“Many of our patient families are juggling multiple jobs and have social needs that preclude them from taking off a day to go to the polls,” she said.
