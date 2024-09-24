Hosoo's Fabrics Sing, Shift Colors, and Sparkle Like Sci-Fi

‘s Hosoo has to offer: Fabric s that emit sound like a speaker, change color as temperatures rise and fall, glimmer mysteriously like aurora borealis, or blink rhythmically like the computers you see in sci-fi movies.
For example, panels of fabric on display at the company’s showrooms in Kyoto are shot with silver leaf that has been oxidizing for more than 40 years, its patina and texture forever evolving.Established in 1688, Hosoo has recently been collaborating with the Yasuaki Kakehi Lab of the University of Tokyo, and Zozo Next Inc., a company that specializes in fashion tech R&D, to develop fabrics that meld traditional craftsmanship and cutting-edge tech.
Hosoo says all the fabrics going on display in Paris are still in the R&D phase, but he can foresee their eventual use in commercial products. “For example, the color-changing fabrics could be used for clothes,” he says. “We’ve had some good reaction from designers.” The space allows creatives across the LVMH ecosystem to discover the crème de la crème of tanned and exotic leathers, precious fibers and metalwork. Its broader mission is to exalt craftsmanship and manufacturing excellence for the industry and the general public. The building also houses offices, a showroom, event spaces and a material library.
