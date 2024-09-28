Hornets Announce Preseason Opener And Sign Giles III

The Charlotte Hornets will play their first preseason game on October 6 when they host the New York Knicks in North Carolina.Via Hornets PR:

"Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson announced today the team has signed center Harry Giles III, guard RaeQuan Battle and guard Jaylen Sims. In corresponding moves, the team waived center Joel Soriano, Battle and Sims."September 28, 2024 Giles finished last season with averages of 2.4 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field in 23 games for the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets.

Mar 27, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke looks to pass the ball as Los Angeles Lakers forward Harry Giles III defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn ImagesHe has also spent time with the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings over four seasons.

His career averages are 5.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 50.8% from the field and 24.4% from the three-point range in 165 games.: "#Hornets have agreed to a deal with Harry Giles, league sources confirm. Hornets could use another big man and he'll be in the mix when camp begins in just over a week."have agreed to a deal with Harry Giles, league sources confirm.

