Honor Magic 7 Series Expected To Launch In October

Lately, smartphone makers have been breaking away from their usual release schedules and launching their flagship phone s earlier each year.series more than a month earlier. Now, it seems like more brands are starting to jump on this early-release trend. suggests that the upcoming Honor Magic 7 flagship series is set to launch in October this year, which is about two to three months earlier than expected. For reference, the current Honor Magic 6 series was released in January 2024.

The main sensor is rumored to be a 50 MP OmniVision OV50H, accompanied by a 50 MP periscope telephoto camera, possibly the Sony IMX882, and a third sensor that could be either 50 MP or 200 MP. For comparison, the current Plus, at this year’s IFA Berlin, Honor hinted that the Magic 7 series will come with something new: AI Agent. This on-device AI assistant is designed to get smarter by learning your habits and how you use your phone.

Honor Magic 7 Launch Date Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Flagship Phone

