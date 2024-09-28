Homeland Security Agents Apprehend Two Venezuelan Gang Members in Texas

Homeland Security agents in Texas successfully apprehended two Venezuela n nationals who were members of the bloodthirsty gang, Tren de Aragua , which has established operations throughout the U.S. In a release Friday, the Homeland Security Investigations San Antonio announced that special agents arrested the two Venezuela n nationals in San Antonio during an enforcement operation targeting the violent gang on Sept. 19.

The TdA is a violent street gang believed to have originated in Venezuelan prisons and moved north over the last decade. SUSPECTED TREN DE ARAGUA GANG MEMBERS IN AURORA, COLORADO, RELEASED ON $1,000 BOND However, its reputation within the U.S. has grown this year, in part, due to a number of high-profile crimes linked to the gang, with many believed to have arrived by coming across the southern border as part of the sharp increase in migration in recent years.

