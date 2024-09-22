Hollywood Hills Mansion Vandalized With Graffiti, Home Taken Over By Squatters

It's quite an eyesore… a Hollywood Hills mansion is completely covered in graffiti. The abandoned home was taken over by squatters.Neighbors in the area of Mulholland and Multiview drives say they have been threatened and confronted by the squatters, some of whom were armed. A neighbor says the property has been a problem for a couple of years."For at least two years. We know it's been empty. They tried to find the owner," said Karin Gideon, a Hollywood Hills resident.

Her office released the following statement:"Our office has been in close contact with the Los Angeles Police Department as well as the Department of Building and Safety regarding the ongoing situation at 7571 Mulholland Drive. An abatement order was previously issued by DBS, and subsequently ignored by the property owner. While DBS secured the property with fencing, that security measure was breached.

