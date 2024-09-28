Hollywood Hills Mansion Owner Apologizes For Squatters, Tagging

The owner of the two Hollywood Hills mansions that have been taken over by squatters and taggers has issued an apology and vowed to rectify the situation."I would like to apologize to the people of Los Angeles, and especially to my neighbors. What’s happened to the two properties I own is unacceptable, and no matter what caused it, I own the houses," John Powers Middleton, film producer and son of the Philadelphia Phillies owner John S.

These properties are both owned by the same individual, who is in egregious violation of the law," Raman said in a statement.Middleton says he has now beefed-up security - 24/7, armed - at both properties and has several painting, construction and other crews in both houses working to make repairs. "I’m doing my best to make the houses secure and fix them up, with the intent to sell each as soon as possible.

Squatters Vandalism Hollywood Hills Apology Police

