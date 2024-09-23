Holding Out Hurt: Wide Receivers' Poor Starts Raise Contract Concerns

have started the season 1-2 and haven’t gotten much help from CeeDee Lamb, who recently became the second-highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL .
Lamb, Ja'Marr Chase, and Brandon Aiyuk have all had rough starts to the season compared to their standout performances in years prior. This raises the question of whether these players truly had their team's best interests in mind when holding out for their contracts.The answer to that question is clear: they didn’t. Their poor performances can be attributed to one major factor—missing practice time.
In 2023, he averaged nearly 8 catches, 103 yards, and 0.82 touchdowns per game, highlighting the significant drop in production this year.Adding to the concern, his body language has been noticeably negative when plays haven’t gone his way, further raising questions about his focus and mindset.Aiyuk has had an even worse start to the season compared to Lamb, averaging just 3.7 catches for around 40 yards and zero touchdowns.
This season, however, with Burrow back under center, Chase’s production has surprisingly dipped, raising concerns about his ability to find his rhythm with a healthy quarterback
NFL Wide Receivers Contract Disputes Preseason Training Player Performance
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »
Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »