Hilliard Schools Issue Warning: Cuts To Staff and Programs If Levy Fails

Administrators with Hilliard city schools are sending a serious warning. They are telling parents.. and voters if a school levy issue fails on the upcoming November ballot, cuts will have to be made. That includes staff members and some programs

The district outlined the potential changes in a contingency plan they provided to ABC 6. Administrators indicate ifis not passed by voters they will be forced to cut about $10 million dollars from the budget. On the secondary level, participation fees would double and music staff would be reduced, as well as job cuts in innovation campus programming.

The districts' superintendent told ABC 6 that these are all tough calls, but this would reduce costs across the district.

School Levy Hilliard Schools Budget Cuts Education Funding Ohio Schools

