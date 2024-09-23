Highlighting Flat Hierarchies May Discourage Women from Applying

An experiment with over 8,000 job seekers found that women often worry these organizations will present them with frustrating challenges.

Many firms struggle to attract a diverse talent pool, particularly women. To stand out, companies often tout flatter organizational structures in their recruitment materials, assuming these unique features will appeal to a more diverse group of prospective employees. However, new research uncovers a surprising finding: highlighting a flatter hierarchy may, instead, diminish women’s representation in the applicant pool.

