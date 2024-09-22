High Security For Indian PM Modi's Visit To Nassau Coliseum

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- Days after Donald Trump 's campaign rally on Long Island , security is high around Nassau Coliseum again today for a visit by India's prime minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to speak before an estimated crowd of 13,000 people Sunday night at the arena in Uniondale. A private Indian American group invited Modi to deliver remarks, though critics say Modi has advanced divisive policies targeting Indian Muslims.

In his remarks, Trump mentioned the decay of the city he was born in and promised to reinstate the local tax deduction known as SALT. During Trump's presidency, his administration backed legislation to cap it. 'Saving thousands of dollars for residents of New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and other high-cost states,' Trump told the crown in Uniondale.

Modi Trump Rally Security Long Island

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBSNewYork / 🏆 268. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Modi visits Indian-controlled Kashmir on local election campaign amid massive securityIndia’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the main city in Himalayan Kashmir to campaign for his party in the staggered local election in a first such vote since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy in 2019.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Tight security measures being taken ahead of Donald Trump rally in Nassau CountyOfficials say local law enforcement is working with the federal agencies, including the Secret Service, to keep the former president, attendees and residents in the nearby communities safe.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

Nassau County Issues Security Update Ahead of Trump's Long Island Rally'This will be the safest place in the country,' Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Tight security measures, crowds begin to arrive ahead of Donald Trump rally in Nassau CountyOfficials say local law enforcement is working with the federal agencies, including the Secret Service, to keep the former president, attendees and residents in the nearby communities safe.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

Increased security at Trump Tower, Nassau Coliseum, Bedminster after apparent assassination attemptThis assassination attempt is not only prompting changes in security at Trump Tower, but also ahead of his campaign rally at Nassau Coliseum on Wednesday.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

Biden speaks with Modi about Indian premier's recent visit to Ukraine, situation in BangladeshPresident Joe Biden has spoken with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »