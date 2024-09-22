High-Hour Intervention for Autistic Children May Not Be Necessary

Caregiver-mediated interventions offer flexible options without requiring high-hour clinical treatment.If a little bit is good for you, more must be even better. Patients frequently take this approach to health treatments, sometimes to their detriment.children, some healthcare providers hold a similar view. Many professionals believe the “gold standard” for intervention is high-hour treatment —up to 40 hours a week—including for children under 5 years old.
The authors of the meta-analysis looked at studies of any nonpharmacological intervention for autistic children, but their findings will likely have the greatest impact on interventions based in applied behavior analysis . The most common intervention utilized with autistic children, ABA uses the principles ofin 1987. That and other publications helped establish the long-held view that high-hour intervention is the best approach for autistic children and their families.
By allowing providers to work with more families, lower-hour interventions could help expand access, mitigate workforce shortages, and reduce wait times.High-hour autism interventions may also impose significant burdens on the people they are supposed to benefit. The study authors write, “very intensive interventions could perceivably cause harm by depriving children of time to engage in other activities, such as rest, recreation, and time with family and community members.
