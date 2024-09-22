Hezbollah rockets triggered air raid sirens near the Christian holy site of Capernaum on Sunday morning, according to Israel i websites that provide alerts about incoming rockets, missiles, and drones to allow Israel is to take cover.

Hezbollah fired scores of rockets at Israel on Sunday. One Israeli teenager died as the result of a traffic accident during a rocket attack, when the teenager, driving a vehicle, apparently panicked and drove off the road, according to the Times of Israel.

Hezbollah Israel Rockets Capernaum War

