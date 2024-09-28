Hezbollah Leader Killed, Cousin Appointed

killing of longtime Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah Safieddine, Nasrallah’s maternal cousin, heads Hezbollah ’s executive council, which oversees the terror group ’s political affairs.Atlantic ocean crowded by Hurricane Isaac and Tropical Storm JoyceIran's Supreme Leader moved to secure location as he calls for Middle East to support Hezbollah
He was designated as a terrorist by the US State Department in 2017. He made headlines in the wake of Hamas’ attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, when he“Our hearts are with you. Our minds are with you. Our souls are with you. Our history and guns and our rockets are with you,” Safieddine told Hamas one day after the deadly incursion, which marked the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.
In June, Safieddine threatened a massive escalation against Israel after a senior Hezbollah commander was killed in a strike on a central command center in southern Lebanon.Nasrallah “started tailoring positions for him within a variety of different councils within Lebanese Hezbollah,” said Phillip Smyth, an expert on Iran-backed Shiite militias.
Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah Sayyed Abbas Safieddine Terror Group Middle East
