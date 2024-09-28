Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah Returns Amidst Escalating Conflict

Supporters of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group raise their fists and cheer as Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah appears via a video link, during a Nov. 3, 2023, rally in Beirut to commemorate Hezbollah fighters who were killed in South Lebanon while fighting against the Israel i forces., the long-time Hezbollah leader, has transformed an already complex and deadly regional conflict, with a broad array of potential outcomes for Israel , Gaza, Lebanon and beyond.
Those thousands of remotely detonated blasts — subsequently sourced to walkie-talkies too — had targeted members and allies of Hezbollah, and represented a significant blow to the group. A subsequent Israeli airstrike had then killed Hezbollah’s chief of staff, and by Friday the Israeli military says Nasrallah was meeting with several other senior commanders.
And the regional consequences could be significant too, according to Sanam Vakil, director of the Middle East and North Africa program at the British think tank Chatham House. But Orna Mizrahi, an Israeli security expert from the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, said Israel’s successes in degrading Hezbollah’s leadership structure and military capabilities could be leveraged to reach a lasting agreement that would force Hezbollah forces back from Lebanon’s border with northern Israel.
