Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah Returns Amidst Escalating Conflict

Supporters of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group raise their fists and cheer as Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah appears via a video link, during a Nov. 3, 2023, rally in Beirut to commemorate Hezbollah fighters who were killed in South Lebanon while fighting against the Israel i forces., the long-time Hezbollah leader, has transformed an already complex and deadly regional conflict, with a broad array of potential outcomes for Israel , Gaza, Lebanon and beyond.

Those thousands of remotely detonated blasts — subsequently sourced to walkie-talkies too — had targeted members and allies of Hezbollah, and represented a significant blow to the group. A subsequent Israeli airstrike had then killed Hezbollah’s chief of staff, and by Friday the Israeli military says Nasrallah was meeting with several other senior commanders.

And the regional consequences could be significant too, according to Sanam Vakil, director of the Middle East and North Africa program at the British think tank Chatham House. But Orna Mizrahi, an Israeli security expert from the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, said Israel’s successes in degrading Hezbollah’s leadership structure and military capabilities could be leveraged to reach a lasting agreement that would force Hezbollah forces back from Lebanon’s border with northern Israel.

Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah Israel Conflict Lebanon

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KPBSnews / 🏆 240. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli military says Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed in Beirut strikeThe Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization Hassan Nasrallah died in its strike Friday against the group’s headquarters in Lebanon.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike, Israel's military saysIsrael said Saturday that it killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, dealing its most significant blow to the Lebanese militant group after months of fighting. There was no immediate confirmation from Hezbollah.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed in Beirut airstrike, Israeli army saysIsrael said Saturday that it killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, dealing its most significant blow to the Lebanese militant group after months of…

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Who is Hassan Nasrallah, the Hezbollah leader Israel says it killed in Beirut strikeIsrael's military said it launched a new airstrike on Hezbollah's headquarters in southern Beirut. An Israeli official said the target was the leader of the Iran-backed militant group. At the United Nations, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will not back down from its military campaign against Hezbollah.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah 'Eliminated' in Beirut Strike: IsraelThe leader of the Iranian-backed group had been targeted in Israeli strikes Friday on the Lebanese capital.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed by Israeli airstrike in Lebanon's capital BeirutHassan Nasrallah, the longtime leader of Iran-backed Hezbollah, was killed in an airstrike in Lebanon's capital Beirut.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »