Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah Killed in Israeli Bombings

The bombings, which killed other top Hezbollah officials, and civilians, in the Lebanese capital, “crossed the threshold of all-out war” and sought “to deliver a mortal blow,” Firas Maksad, a Lebanese American who is a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, in Washington, told me. Hezbollah is “reeling” from the wave of Israel i military and intelligence operations conducted in the past two weeks, he added.

” Israel had, for years, considered going after Nasrallah, who took over Hezbollah in 1992 and oversaw some of the suicide bombings and rocket attacks on Israeli forces during their eighteen-year occupation of southern Lebanon, which ended in 2000. Nasrallah lost his eldest son, Hadi, during a firefight with Israeli forces; his nickname became Abu Hadi, or “father of Hadi.” Hezbollah ultimately forced Israel to withdraw—the first time it had done so from any Arab land without a peace treaty.

