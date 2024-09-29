Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah Killed in Israeli Airstrike

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah , killed in an Israel i airstrike on Friday, led the Lebanese militant group for three decades, transforming it into one of the most powerful paramilitary groups in the Middle East.

A fiery orator viewed as an extremist in the United States and much of the West, he was also considered a pragmatist compared to the militants who dominated Hezbollah after its founding in 1982, during Lebanon’s civil war.Born in 1960 into a poor Shiite family in Beirut’s impoverished northern suburb of Sharshabouk, Nasrallah was later displaced to south Lebanon.

After Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000, Nasrallah rose to iconic status both within Lebanon and throughout the Arab world. His messages were beamed on Hezbollah’s own radio and satellite TV station. A day after the Israel-Hamas war started on Oct. 7, Hezbollah began attacking Israeli military posts along the border calling it a “backup front” for Gaza.

Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah Israel Airstrike Lebanon

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah Killed In Israeli AirstrikeHezbollah confirmed on Saturday that its leader and founder, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut on Friday. The group vowed to continue fighting Israel and supporting Palestine.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Israeli military says Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed in Beirut strikeThe Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization Hassan Nasrallah died in its strike Friday against the group’s headquarters in Lebanon.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah Killed in Israeli AirstrikeIsraeli airstrikes hit the headquarters of Hezbollah in Beirut on Friday, targeting leader Hassan Nasrallah. The attack killed and wounded dozens of people, knocking out six buildings in Haret Hreik. Nasrallah led the militant group for three decades, transforming it into one of the most powerful paramilitary groups in the Middle East.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Hezbollah confirms its leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrikeIsrael says it has killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in its most significant blow to the Lebanese militant group after months of fighting.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah among 6 killed, 91 injured in Israeli airstrikeHundreds of protesters took to the streets of Tehran after Nasrallah’s killing was announced.

Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »

Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah Killed in Israeli AirstrikeLebanon's Hezbollah group confirmed on Saturday that its leader and one of its founders, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut the previous day. Hezbollah vowed to 'continue the holy war against the enemy and in support of Palestine.' Nasrallah, who led Hezbollah for more than three decades, is by far the most powerful target to be killed by Israel in weeks of intensified fighting with Hezbollah.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »