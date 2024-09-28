Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah Killed in Israeli Airstrike

Lebanon 's Hezbollah group confirmed on Saturday that its leader and one of its founders, Hassan Nasrallah , was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut the previous day.A statement said Nasrallah 'has joined his fellow martyrs.' Hezbollah vowed to 'continue the holy war against the enemy and in support of Palestine.

'Israel has vowed to step up pressure on Hezbollah until it halts its attacks that have displaced tens of thousands of Israelis from communities near the Lebanese border. The recent fighting has also displaced more than 200,000 Lebanese in the past week, according to the United Nations.The military said Saturday it was mobilizing three more battalions of reserve soldiers to serve across the country. It already sent two brigades to northern Israel to prepare for a possible ground invasion.

Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah Israeli Airstrike Beirut Lebanon

