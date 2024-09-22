Hezbollah Launches Rockets at Israeli Military Complex

CAIRO - Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Sunday it had launched rockets at Israel i military industry complex in the northern city of Haifa in an initial response for pager and walkie talkie blasts, the Iran-backed group posted on its Telegram channelRisk Disclosure: Trading in financial instruments and/or cryptocurrencies involves high risks including the risk of losing some, or all, of your investment amount, and may not be suitable for all investors.

Hezbollah Israel Rockets Military Complex Haifa

