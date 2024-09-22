Hezbollah Launches Over 100 Rockets Into Israel, Escalating Conflict

Natalie Melzer and Kareem Chehayeb Hezbollah has launched more than 100 rockets across a wider and deeper area of northern Israel . Hezbollah launched more than 100 rockets early Sunday across a wider and deeper area of northern Israel , with some landing near the city of Haifa, as Israel launched hundreds of strikes on Lebanon. The sides appeared to be spiraling toward all-out war following months of escalating tensions.
"I ran without shoes, without a shirt, only with pants. I ran to this house when everything was still on fire to try to find if there are other people," he said. The military also said it had intercepted multiple aerial devices fired from the direction of Iraq, after Iran-backed militant groups there claimed to have launched a drone attack on Israel.
The war in Gaza began with Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel, in which Palestinian militants killed about 1,200 people and took around 250 others hostage. They are still holding around 100 captives, a third of whom are believed to be dead. Over 41,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. It doesn't say how many were fighters, but says women and children make up more than half of the dead.
