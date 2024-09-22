Hezbollah Launches Major Rocket Barrage into Israel

Israel i security and rescue forces work at the site hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon, in Kiryat Bialik, northern Israel , on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024.

The rocket barrage overnight was in response to Israeli attacks in Lebanon that have killed dozens, including a veteran Hezbollah commander, and an unprecedented attack targeting the group's communications devices. Air raid sirens echoed across northern Israel, sending hundreds of thousands of people scrambling into shelters.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said that three people were killed and another four wounded in Israeli strikes near the border, without saying whether they were civilians or combatants.The barrage came after an Israeli airstrike in Beirut on Friday killed at least 45 people, including one of Hezbollah's top leaders and several other fighters, as well as women and children.

"Hundreds of thousands of civilians have come under fire across a lot of northern Israel," he said. "Today we saw fire that was deeper into Israel than before." Until recently, neither side was believed to be seeking an all-out war, and Hezbollah has so far stopped short of targeting Tel Aviv or major civilian infrastructure. But in recent weeks, Israel has shifted its focus from Gaza to Lebanon. Hezbollah has said it would only halt its attacks if the war in Gaza ends, as a cease-fire there appears increasingly elusive.

