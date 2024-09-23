Hezbollah hits back with rockets as it declares an 'open-ended battle' with Israel Search underway for suspects in Alabama mass shooting that killed 4 and injured 17Trump says, if he loses, 2024 run will be his lastSpending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into DecemberHenry rushes for 151 yards, 2 TDs as Ravens hang on to beat Cowboys 28-25John Mulaney and Olivia Munn have a second child, a daughter named MéiCo-founder of Titan to testify before...

The two sides exchanged heavy fire on Sunday, with Hezbollah firing over 100 rockets into a wider and deeper area of northern Israel than it has struck previously in months of low-level conflict.Residents of different villages in southern Lebanon posted photos on social media of their hometowns that were being struck. The state-run National News Agency also reported airstrikes on different areas.

The Israeli military’s Arab-language spokesperson said Israel’s air force was attacking Hezbollah targets in different parts of the country. An Israeli airstrike on a Beirut suburb on Friday killed a top Hezbollah military commander and more than a dozen Hezbollah members, as well as dozens of civilians, including women and children.

Last week, thousands of communications devices, used mainly by Hezbollah members, exploded in different parts of Lebanon, killing 39 people and wounding nearly 3,000. Lebanon blamed Israel for the attacks, but Israel did not confirm or deny its responsibility.

