Hezbollah hits back with rockets as it declares an 'open-ended battle' with Israel Search underway for suspects in Alabama mass shooting that killed 4 and injured 17Trump says, if he loses, 2024 run will be his lastSpending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into DecemberHenry rushes for 151 yards, 2 TDs as Ravens hang on to beat Cowboys 28-25John Mulaney and Olivia Munn have a second child, a daughter named MéiCo-founder of Titan to testify before...

Dissanayake, 55, who ran as head of the Marxist-leaning National People’s Power coalition, defeated opposition leader Sajith Premadasa and 36 other candidates inThe election came as the country seeks to recover from its worst economic crisis and resulting political upheaval.

Hezbollah Israel Rockets Conflict Middle East

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AP / 🏆 728. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hezbollah explained: The origin of the Lebanese militant group fighting IsraelThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel turns its focus north toward Lebanon and HezbollahIsrael’s defense minister has declared the start of a “new phase” of the war as Israel turns its focus toward the northern front against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel turns its focus north toward Lebanon and HezbollahIsrael’s defense minister has declared the start of a “new phase” of the war as Israel turns its focus toward the northern front against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel turns its focus north toward Lebanon and HezbollahIsrael’s defense minister has declared the start of a “new phase” of the war as Israel turns its focus toward the northern front against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war latest: Oct. 7 mastermind thanks Hezbollah leader for his help attacking IsraelHamas leader Yahya Sinwar has thanked Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah for his support in the ongoing war with Israel.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war latest: Oct. 7 mastermind thanks Hezbollah leader for his help attacking IsraelHamas leader Yahya Sinwar has thanked Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah for his support in the ongoing war with Israel.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »