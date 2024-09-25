Hezbollah Fires Missile At Mossad Headquarters In Tel Aviv

The Lebanese group says the attack is a response to the assassination of top commanders and the explosion of pagers and wireless devices in Lebanon . Hezbollah said that it had fired a ballistic missile targeting Israel i spy agency Mossad 's headquarters near Tel Aviv, saying that recent attacks on the Lebanese armed group had been planned there.

"This headquarters is responsible for the assassination of leaders and the explosion of pagers and wireless devices," it added, referring to attacks last week that killed scores in Lebanon including a top commander. "It is the first time ever a Hezbollah missile reached Tel Aviv area. It was intercepted by IDF ," an army spokesman told AFP.

