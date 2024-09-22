Hezbollah Attacks Make Ceasefire Deal Harder To Reach, Says Sen. Coons

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Harris-Walz Co-Chair Sen. Chris Coons stated that Hezbollah ’s continuing “escalatory” attacks against Israel , “this striking incident where pagers and walkie-talkies were remotely detonated” in addition to the “ongoing ground war in Gaza” have all made it “harder than ever” to see the ceasefire deal that “President Biden very much urgently wants to get done” happening. But the Biden administration is pushing both Hamas and Israel to reach one.

Coons said, "t is heartbreaking how close we've come to a ceasefire and hostage deal. I know senior members of the Biden team are in the region and are actively engaged in continuing to try and find ways to push Hamas, through Qatar and through Egypt, to come to the table and to finally achieve this ceasefire and hostage deal.

