Hezbollah and Israel Trade Fire in Most Significant Border Escalation in Almost a Year

A man looks at the site hit by a rocket fire d from Lebanon, in Kiryat Bialik, northern Israel , on Sunday.HAIFA, Israel — The Israel i military and the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah are trading fire in the most significant escalation on the Israel i-Lebanese border in almost a year of war.

The Israeli military said Sunday that 150 rockets, cruise missiles and drones were launched toward Israeli territory. Most were fired from Hezbollah in Lebanon, but Iranian-backed militias in Iraq also claimed responsibility for some of the drone attacks. Israel’s air defense system intercepted the majority of projectiles in this recent attack, but a rocket did damage a building and set cars on fire in Kiryat Bialik, a town just north of Haifa. Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service said four people were wounded by shrapnel in the barrage.

Israel has also doubled down on its position. Calling its focus on Hezbollah a “new phase” in the war, it has begun diverting military resources from its war against Hamas in Gaza. Last week the Israeli military deployed its 98th Division, which includes paratroopers and commando brigades, to the northern border.

"We will return civilians securely to their homes,” he said."If Hezbollah didn’t understand that in last two weeks — it will face another blow and another blow until this organization will understand.”

