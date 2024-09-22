Herbert Exits Early With Ankle Injury, Heinicke Finishes Game

"Yeah, my responsibility as a quarterback is to give everything that I can to this team and my teammates, and I felt like I did that," Herbert said."I pushed myself and I couldn't go anymore, and I had a tough time walking on it, moving on it, pushing off of it and I knew thatHerbert suffered a high ankle sprain last Sunday in the Chargers ' win over the Panthers and practiced only once ahead of the Steelers game.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said he considered not playing Herbert at all Sunday but felt comfortable with Herbert's progress after watching him practice Saturday.When Herbert limped to the sideline, Harbaugh said that he immediately decided that Herbert wouldn't go back into the game even if he asked.

"Justin's the kind of guy you got to pull back because you're never going to have to talk him into anything," Harbaugh said,"but he does have to be pulled back.next Sunday. Heinicke, whom the Chargers traded for just over three weeks ago, finished the game with 24 yards passing, completing both attempts. He also was sacked three times.left the game in the first quarter with a hip injury after playing only two snaps.

