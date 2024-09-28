Helene's Leftovers Cause Widespread Disruption and Devastation

Helene’s stubborn leftovers continue to cause widespread disruption Saturday. At least 52 people were killed and entire homes and downtowns were washed away in the Appalachian Mountains as the deadly storm moved from Florida’s Big Bend region to Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee in Virginia. Among those killed in the storm were three firefighters, a woman and her 1-month-old twins, and an 89-year-old woman whose house was struck by a falling tree.

Videos on social media show devastating damage in Asheville, Boone and Rocky Mount, where an EF3 tornado touched down and injured 15 people. Western North Carolina was essentially cut off because or landslides and flooding that forced the closure of Interstate 40 and other roads.Officials said Friday that a "catastrophic failure" was not taking place at Walters Dam, also known as the Waterville Dam, which sits in North Carolina close to the Tennessee border.

Hurricane Helene Post-Tropical System Appalachian Mountains Flooding Power Outages

