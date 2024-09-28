Heidi Klum stuns in black latex dress at L'Oréal Paris fashion show

Heidi Klum Heidi Klum returned to the runway as one of the models at the 'Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris – Walk Your Worth' show. The 51-year-old former supermodel wore a figure-hugging floor-length black latex dress as she strutted her stuff down the catwalk. The 'America's Got Talent' judge paired the gown with black pumps and minimal jewelry, opting for a pair of earrings and a choker.

Anya Taylor-Joy Anya Taylor-Joy channeled her inner beach goddess when she arrived at the Dior fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in a cream-colored crochet tank top with knitted floral designs and a matching sheer floor-length skirt. She paired the look with black boots and a watch, keeping her accessories to a minimum. The 'Furiosa' star wore her signature platinum blonde hair straight, draped over her shoulder.

Lila Moss Lila Moss stunned in a sheer black dress with floral embroidery when she sat in the front row at the Saint Laurent fashion show with her mom, supermodel Kate Moss, during Paris Fashion Week. The young model wore her blonde locks down and wore criss-cross black heels. Delilah Hamlin Amelia Hamlin left little to the imagination when she arrived at the Saint Laurent fashion show in a sheer halter-style top and a high-waisted leather skirt.

She wore her hair slicked back into a ponytail and accessorized the look with a brown fur coat and black heels, as well as a belt which cinched her in at the waist.

