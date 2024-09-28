Heersinks Gift $2 Million To Alabama-Florida Council Of Scouting

Michelle Mann “The time to reinvest in scouting so it can continue to make a significant impact on our youth, families and communities for the next century is now,” said Dr. Marnix Heersink at a ceremony recently announcing name changes and goals for the Alabama-Florida Council of Scouting America.
“The gift will be used to improve facilities, expand outreach efforts, and create new programs to reach underserved communities,” Chapman said. “Additionally, it will help fund scholarships to families and ensure that more youth can benefit from leadership development, outdoor adventures, and character-building experiences.”
Life lessons learned through scouting included understanding the importance of character, respect for others, and making it through life with purpose. “My wife Mary played her part, too, serving as a scout den mother ensuring that our household was always a bit chaotic but full of adventure. Our family, like so many others, owes so much to scouting and that’s why my contribution is important to me and our family.
The scout camp, Camp Alaflo, located in New Brockton, will be renamed the Heersink Scout Reservation. The organization known since its inception as Boy Scouts of America is now named Scouting America. The council is in the process of onboarding new staff, scoping projects for bid, and welcoming new families to Scouting. The funding will also support new staff positions to recruit and train more volunteers and build more community partnerships.
Scouting Donation Reinvestment Youth Development Community Impact
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »
Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »