Heavy Rain Causes Flooding and Disruption in Dubai and Oman

Vehicles hardly move on flooded streets due to heavy rain in Dubai , United Arab Emirates on April 16, 2024. Flooding ensued as a result of the downpour, leading to several vehicles being submerged on the streets and avenues.Heavy rains battered parts of the Middle East on Tuesday, closing schools in the United Arab Emirates and flooding the tarmac at Dubai International Airport. In Oman , at least 18 people have died in recent days due to the severe weather.

Flights into the Dubai airport were temporarily diverted as a result of the "continued exceptional weather event currently being experienced in the UAE," airport officials said Tuesdayobtained by Saudi Arabia's state-owned news outlet Al Arabiya showed the tarmac in Dubai inundated, with airplanes skimming through floodwaters and support vehicles nearly submerged.

The UAE is known for its dry conditions and arid climate, but the country can receive occasional precipitation in the winter.

Heavy Rain Flooding Dubai Oman School Closures Airport Disruptions

