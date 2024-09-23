Hays County Ensures Voting Access For People With Disabilities After DOJ Investigation

Hays County ensures voting access for people with disabilities after DOJ investigationWhat’s a Makerspace? Harlandale ISD technology hub helps students explore their interestsCity, county officials host passenger rail meeting aboard Amtrak train to Austin– Hays County has reached an agreement with the United States following an investigation into providing accessible polling for voters with disabilities.

These barriers included a lack of parking, steeply sloped ramps , numerous level changes, protruding objects, and no knee and toe clearance at otherwise accessible voting machines.

