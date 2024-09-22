Hayley Williams Accuses Trump of 'Punishing' Poor, Demands Vote Against Him

Hayley Williams , frontwoman of the American rock band Paramore , halted a recent performance to deliver a partisan rant in which she claimed, without evidence, former President Donald Trump wants to “punish” poor people.

Her unhinged rant — in which she also accused Trump of wanting to harm women, “people of color,” and LGBTQQIAAP2S+ individuals — occurred Friday at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.“Project 2025 is Donald Trump’s playbook for controlling and punishing women, poor people, people of color & the LGBTQ+ community,” she said.

Trump has repeatedly welcomed all Americans into his big-tent political movement, pledging to lift up the economic conditions for all Americans.at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis supporters during a recent concert, telling the crowd that “if you vote for Ron DeSantis, you’re fucking dead to me.” She once wore a t-shirt that read “Abort the Supreme Court” during a performance and frequently espouses her radical leftist opinions at concerts and on social media, promoting transgender medical procedures for children by calling it a “necessity.

Hayley Williams Paramore Donald Trump Politics Music Festival

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Paramore’s Hayley Williams Speaks Out Against Donald Trump at iHeartRadio Music FestivalHayley Williams slammed Donald Trump and Project 2025 during Paramore's set at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Hayley Williams Denounces Donald Trump in Pointed Message to VotersThe Paramore frontwoman made sure to call out Trump during the band's performance at the iHeart Radio Music Festival.

Source: TeenVogue - 🏆 481. / 51 Read more »

Hayley Williams Tells People to Vote If They Don't Want Trump 'Dictatorship'Hayley Williams' is trashing a second Donald Trump term ... saying people need to vote if they don't want to end up in a dictatorship run by the 45th POTUS.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »

Paramore Singer Hayley Williams Rants that Trump Wants to ‘Control and Punish Women’ Mid-SongSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Hayley Williams Praises Chappell Roan for Calling Out Predatory FansParamore’s Hayley Williams thanked Chappell Roan for her ‘brave’ decision to set boundaries with fans

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Hayley Williams Thanks Chappell Roan for Addressing Fan BehaviorChappell Roan recently spoke out against toxic 'superfan' behavior saying, 'I don't care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever, is a normal thing to do to people who are famous, or a little famous. I don't care that this crazy type of behavior comes along with the job. ... That doesn't make it okay, that doesn't make it normal.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »