Hayden Panettiere Addresses Slurred Speech Controversy, Citing Exhaustion and Lack of Sleep

Hayden Panettiere attempted to set the record straight after a recent interview where fans questioned her speech patterns and subsequent mental health and sobriety. Panettiere, 35, was criticized for her slurred speech while discussing myriad topics, including her late brother's death in 2023, in a video that's since gone viral online.

For those of you who have come to my defense amidst this chaos I am so grateful. Like I’ve said before, I am a work in progress. We all are.' The 'Remember the Titans' actress discussed the loss of her younger brother, Jansen, for the first time. She revealed how his death in February 2023 not only mentally impacted her but also physically affected her health.

personal trainer and her own mental strength helped Panettiere confront her demons head on, and she's since been able to 'release the stress, the high expectations' she placed on herself.

