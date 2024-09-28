Hateful Vandal Damages Statue Of The Blessed Mary In Queens

A “hateful” vandal smashed a statue of the Blessed Mary outside a Catholic church in Queens this week, police said.

“Mary is a source of humility, charity, and love. Because there are people in this world who oppose these virtues, there are some who are bothered by them. It is necessary to pray for this man and for all those who are deceived by the evil one, that they may come to see the love of God. It is then that their anger against what is humble, charitable, and lovable, may come to an end,” said Father Victor M. Bolaños, the church’s pastor.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect and released a photo and a surveillance clip.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA . The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at

Vandalism Statue Catholic Church Queens Blessed Mary

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nypost / 🏆 91. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘There was blood everywhere’: Birmingham mass shooting survivor says he is ‘blessed beyond blessed’Gabriel Eslami, 24, was waiting with friends in line to get into Hush, a hookah and cigar lounge in Five Points South, when the unthinkable happened.

Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »

This Blessed Dress gives back to the WiregrassTucked away in the First United Methodist Church of Ozark is a room full of rhinestones, tulle, satin, and love. This Blessed Dress has been giving back to the Wiregrass since 2019. Here's how they ensure women are dressed their best for formal events.

Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »

An estimated 180,000 motorcyclists converge at Portuguese shrine to have their helmets blessed.An estimated 180,000 motorcyclists gathered at Our Lady of Fatima shrine in central Portugal on Sunday for the ninth annual Pilgrimage of the Blessing of Helmets.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

An estimated 180,000 motorcyclists converge at Portuguese shrine to have their helmets blessed.An estimated 180,000 motorcyclists gathered at Our Lady of Fatima shrine in central Portugal on Sunday for the ninth annual Pilgrimage of the Blessing of Helmets. The rector of the Sanctuary of Fatima said the event has steadily increased in prominence — renowned for its conviviality as well as its shows of devotion.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

An estimated 180,000 motorcyclists converge at Portuguese shrine to have their helmets blessed.An estimated 180,000 motorcyclists gathered at Our Lady of Fatima shrine in central Portugal on Sunday for the ninth annual Pilgrimage of the Blessing of Helmets.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman becomes a grandmother for the first time: 'So blessed'Nadya Suleman announced that one of her sons welcomed a baby girl, making her a first-time grandma.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »