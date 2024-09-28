Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah Leader, Killed in Israeli Airstrike

Hassan Nasrallah was for a long time one of the world’s most hunted men. A founder of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and its longtime secretary general, Nasrallah had for decades played a cat-and-mouse game with Israel , living a life mostly in the shadows — while transforming a band of Shiite guerrillas into a powerful paramilitary faction. Nasrallah, who was assassinated in an Israel i airstrike on Beirut on Friday, was admired or loathed throughout the Middle East and beyond.

Nasrallah took over the leadership after Musawi was killed in an Israeli airstrike in 1992; it was a role he would keep until his death. Some of those who would eventually become Nasrallah's top lieutenants — and many of whom were killed by Israel in recent months — were involved in the Islamic Jihad Organization, seen as the precursor to Hezbollah and linked to the 1983 suicide bombings in Beirut of the U.S.

