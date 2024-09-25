Has There Ever Been A Time You Stuck Up For Yourself At The Doctor?

If you're a woman, there's a high chance you've experienced the following phenomenon: You go to the doctor, bring up a symptom you're concerned about, and the doctor tells you some variation of"don't worry about it,""just lose some weight," or,"that's totally normal!" and sends you on your way.

Since this seems to happen pretty frequently to women, I want to ask the ladies: Has there ever been a time when you stuck up for yourself at the doctor, and it turned out you were right?Maybe you went in for abdominal pain, were told it was most likely period cramps, but then actually needed an emergency appendectomy. Nasty stuff. Tell me all about it!Perhaps you Googled your symptoms, brought them up to your doctor, and were told that you simply needed to lose weight or get more exercise...

