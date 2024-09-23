Has the curse of losing to backup QBs gone with Pete Carroll ? Maybe the term “curse” is a bit of an exaggeration, but the Seattle Seahawks have a long history of losses to backup QBs. In fact, Colt McCoy has 11 wins as a starter and 3 of them were against the Seahawks. Some of these losses were quite painful, like against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lumen Field in a total lack of enthusiasm, or to the Chicago Bears in a Seattle snowstorm with a two-point conversion in a defensive blackout.

De’Von Achane will face a defense that allowed 185 rushing yards versus the New England Patriots in Week 2. Whether on the ground or through the air on short passes, the second-year player should be used a lot against the Seahawks. Achane has 265 scrimmage yards on 46 touches this season. After giving up 8 recs for 109 yards to Hunter Henry, one name to keep an eye on is veteran tight end Jonnu Smith. The versatile TE plays as a slot, wide receiver, and even comes from the backfield.

