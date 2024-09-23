Has the curse of losing to backup QBs gone with Pete Carroll ? Maybe the term “curse” is a bit of an exaggeration, but the Seattle Seahawks have a long history of losses to backup QBs. In fact, Colt McCoy has 11 wins as a starter and 3 of them were against the Seahawks. Some of these losses were quite painful, like against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lumen Field in a total lack of enthusiasm, or to the Chicago Bears in a Seattle snowstorm with a two-point conversion in a defensive blackout.
De’Von Achane will face a defense that allowed 185 rushing yards versus the New England Patriots in Week 2. Whether on the ground or through the air on short passes, the second-year player should be used a lot against the Seahawks. Achane has 265 scrimmage yards on 46 touches this season. After giving up 8 recs for 109 yards to Hunter Henry, one name to keep an eye on is veteran tight end Jonnu Smith. The versatile TE plays as a slot, wide receiver, and even comes from the backfield.
Seattle Seahawks Pete Carroll Backup Quarterbacks NFL
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: LAist - 🏆 606. / 51 Read more »
Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »
Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »
Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »
Marcus Carroll is Ready for New Role in Missouri Running Back RoomThough the Georgia State transfer was top five nation in carries last season, he is ready to split the Missouri Tigers' backfield this season.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »