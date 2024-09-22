Has San Francisco Shifted Too Far Right?

San Francisco is known as a reliably liberal city to most of America, but a Los Angeles Times editor believes there are signs that the City by the Bay has swung to the center, as voters are sick of rising crime rates and ramped-up drug use and remain shaken from COVID-era shutdowns. The L.A. Times published a piece on Thursday headlined, ' San Francisco has shifted to the center.

The piece also said that San Francisco’s 'ascendent tech class has led the rightward shift.' 'In recent decades, it hasn’t been unusual for San Francisco to elect mayors who are centrist Democrats alongside a more progressive Board of Supervisors. Tech executives and wealthy business owners are pouring money into the campaigns of moderate candidates — including the current candidates, apart from Peskin,' Karabatur wrote.

