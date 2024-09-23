Harry Giles Signs One-Year Deal With Charlotte Hornets

The former Duke forward finished his year with averages of 2.4 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field in 23 games.
Via Charania: "Free agent center Harry Giles has agreed to a one-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets, his agent Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports Management told. The Duke alum and North Carolina native returns home for a chance to compete for a roster spot with the Hornets." Free agent center Harry Giles has agreed to a one-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets, his agent Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports Management told. The Duke alum and North Carolina native returns home for a chance to compete for a roster spot with the Hornets.Willie Cauley-Stein's Comment / September 22In addition to the Nets and Lakers, he has also spent time with the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers.
Jan 19, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn talks with forward Harry Giles III against the Brooklyn Nets in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn ImagesGiles averaged 7.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 50.3% from the field in 58 games off the bench during his rookie season with the Kings.
